Press release from the Campaign for Southern Equality:

Asheville, N.C. – Pisgah Legal Services and the Campaign for Southern Equality are holding a free workshop to assist LGBTQ people with enrolling in the Affordable Care Act and learning more about their health care options. The workshop will take place Wednesday, January 25 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Pisgah Legal Services (62 Charlotte Street, Asheville, NC). The deadline to enroll in the Affordable Care Act is January 31, 2017.

The Affordable Care Act is the first federal law to outlaw discrimination against LGBTQ individuals in health care plans by outlining explicit protections for transgender, gender nonconforming, non-binary, and intersex individuals.

This walk-in event is free and open to the public, pizza and beverages will be provided. Attendees can meet with a trained health care navigator to better understand their insurance options, including:

Walk through an application, get help picking a plan or just ask questions about your plan options.

Subsidies are available to help make plans affordable. Navigators will help look different level plans and monthly premium costs.

“With 92% of North Carolinians qualifying for financial assistance to help pay for health insurance, now is a great time to look at plans and prices; many people are surprised what they qualify for,” says Shannon Cornelius, ACA Program Director at Pisgah Legal Services.

“From North Carolina to Mississippi one of the main concerns we continue to hear from LGBTQ folks is about a lack of affordable healthcare coverage. We’re organizing this workshop to help LGBTQ get access to clear information and help enrolling in subsidized health care plans that meet their medical needs,” says Ivy Gibson-Hill, LGBT Rights Toolkit Coordinator at the Campaign for Southern Equality.

More resources and information available at these links:

What to bring with you: marketplace.cms.gov/outreach-and-education/marketplace-application-checklist.pdf

FAQs from Out2Enroll: out2enroll.org/faqs/

This event is supported by local organizations including: Western NC Community Health Services (WNCCHS), WNC AIDS Project (WNCAP), COLAGE, Tranzmission and Blue Ridge Pride.

To learn more about the event visit: facebook.com/events/1697161196976300/.