Press release from Asheville Police Department:

(ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Jan 17, 2017) – On Monday, January 16, 2017 at approx.. 8:39 pm; Asheville Police received a call reporting that a man had suffered a gunshot wound in a vehicle near the 8 building of Deaverview Apartments located at 275 Deaverview Rd.

The man was found deceased upon arrival of first responders. The victim is a resident of Asheville, and in his fifties, but his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. An updated release will be sent out after notification has been completed.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. Investigators urge anyone with information related to this incident to call APD at 1-828-252-1110 or Crimestoppers at 1-828-255-5050.