Announcement from The Asheville Art Museum:

We are excited to present a new exhibition in our On the Slope “pop-up” gallery! Pop ‘n’ Op, which is on view March 18 – May 14, features American Pop and Op art. From pulsating lines and psychedelic colors to iconic imagery of consumer culture, works like those on view in this exhibition created a new kind of art experience. Collapsing boundaries between fine art and commercial design, these works appealed to a wider public and sent shockwaves through the art world.

Visit the Museum On the Slope

175 Biltmore Avenue

While admission is free at our temporary “On The Slope” location, we do encourage a suggested $5 donation to support the Museum’s programs serving all of WNC.

p: 828.253.3227

e: mailbox@ashevilleart.org

www.ashevilleart.org