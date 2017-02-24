Press release from Progressive Organized Women:

Leaders of Hendersonville’s Progressive Organized Women (POW) met with Senator Thom Tillis’ State Director, Jordan Shaw, this afternoon to discuss the current political climate.

POW’s weekly rallies outside the Historic Court House have brought together hundreds of people from Hendersonville and surrounding communities, and raised Tillis’ awareness of local concerns.

While POW organizers Jayne Jennings and Kristi Boyer met with Shaw, about a dozen older citizens demonstrated in front of the courthouse, holding signs thanking Tillis for listening to his constituents.

Following the meeting, Jennings and Boyer said they felt encouraged by what Shaw told them.

“We respect that Senator Tillis sent his state director to meet with us,” Boyer said. “He drove up here from Charlotte and said that although he’d done some other work up here today, his primary reason for coming was to meet with us.”

Jennings said, “We agreed to a continuing open dialogue between the senator’s office and our organization.”

Jennings said that Shaw invited the POW directors to phone Tillis’ office whenever there is something of great concern to the group.

“He said the senator is pragmatic and will take a common sense approach to things, but that Tillis wants to work in a bipartisan manner on issues,” Jennings said. “That encouraged us.”

In a strong statement from the Senate floor earlier this year, Tillis said he was ready to reach across the aisle and “…work together to produce results for the American people.”

Shaw assured POW leaders that Senator Tillis stands behind this assertion.

Jennings said she would brief the community more fully about today’s meeting during POW’s next Tuesday’s rally outside the Historic Court House at 4:30 p.m.

Progressive Organized Women (POW) is a grassroots, non-partisan activist group of women and men based in Hendersonville. Begun in January by two local teachers, POW focuses on issues immediately before Congress and the Senate such as healthcare, immigration and Russia’s involvement in the presidential election. Tuesday afternoon POW rallies take place in front of the Historic Courthouse.

For more information, visit the group’s website: POWhendersonville.com