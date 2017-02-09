From Carolina Public Press:

Public forum to focus on the access to food, food policy in WNC

Carolina Public Press will hold a free public forum on food deserts and food policy in Western North Carolina on Friday, Feb. 17, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Center for Graduate Studies of Asheville.

Panelists will be Charlie Jackson, executive director of the Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project; Hannah Randall, chief executive officer of MANNA FoodBank; Kiera Bulan, coordinator of the Asheville Buncombe Food Policy Council; and Laura Sexton, registered dietitian with UNC Asheville. Journalists with Carolina Public Press will moderate the event, which includes a panel discussion and audience Q&A. The event is sponsored by Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Center for Graduate Studies of Asheville and Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College.

Panelists will discuss issues including access to affordable and fresh foods in Western North Carolina, where “food deserts” are in Western North Carolina, and efforts to set food policy at the local, regional and statewide level.

Tickets are limited and RSVPs are required to attend either in person or via live-streaming. Tickets are available at carolinapublicpress.org.