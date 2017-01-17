Press release from Carolina Public Press:

Carolina Public Press, a nonprofit online news service in Western North Carolina, will hold a free and public conversation about the welfare of WNC children during the organization’s next Newsmakers forum, which will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Center for Graduate Studies of Asheville.

Audience members will hear from and talk with some of the state and region’s leading experts who both serve children and analyze their needs — from the courts to health care to education to public policy development — as we explore what issues are most impacting the well-being of children across Western North Carolina.

Panelists will be Jennifer Nehlsen, the district administrator at Guardian ad Litem for the 28th District; Glenda Weinert, chair of the N.C. Child Care Commission; Dr. Susan Mims, vice president for Children’s Services at Mission Hospital and executive medical director for Mission Children’s Hospital; and Natasha Adwaters, director of community supports at Children First/Communities in Schools of Buncombe County. Journalists with Carolina Public Press will moderate the event, which includes networking, a panel discussion and audience Q&A. The event is sponsored by Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Center for Graduate Studies of Asheville and Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College.

Seating is limited and RSVPs are required. Carolina Public Press will live-stream the forum for those unable to attend in person, so RSVP for details on how to connect remotely. Reservations may be made at www.carolinapublicpress.org.

For more information, please call Carolina Public Press at 828-774-5290 or email us at tgeorge@carolinapublicpress.org.