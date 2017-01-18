Press release from Rainbow Community School:

Asheville, North Carolina, Rainbow Community School (RCS) will hold an Open House on Wednesday, February 15 from 4-6 pm. The open house is free and open to the public and will feature the elementary and middle school programs at RCS. This event will provide an excellent chance for anyone considering enrolling in the 2017-218 school year to find out if RCS is the right fit for you and your family.

“This event offers a perfect opportunity for anyone interested in exploring alternative approaches to education. RCS has, for over 40 years. mastered the art of holistic education. However, the true magic of RCS’s holistic educational approach cannot be described but rather experienced first hand,” said West Willmore, Curriculum Director at RCS. “Please come check us out!”

During your visit, classrooms will be open for viewing, many staff and faculty members will be available to help answer questions. You will also meet other community members, tour our unique 5-acre urban campus, and explore various student artifacts.

For more information please contact the Admissions Director, Sheila Mraz at

Sheila.mraz@rainbowlearning.org