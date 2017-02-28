Press release:

Recognizing local heroes who bring hope to people in need March is Red Cross Month

(ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Feb. 28, 2017) – Every eight minutes, the American Red Cross brings help and hope to people in need, thanks to local heroes. March is Red Cross month, the perfect time to honor Red Cross volunteers, blood donors and financial contributors who bring hope to people facing life’s emergencies.

“Without our local heroes, the Red Cross would not be able to fulfill its mission of preventing and alleviating human suffering in the face of emergencies,” said Alli Trask, executive director, the American Red Cross Asheville-Mountain Area Chapter. “During Red Cross month, we thank them for their tremendous support.”

Since World War II, every president of the United States has proclaimed March “Red Cross Month” to recognize how the American Red Cross helps people across the country and around the world.

Through the effort of volunteers, the Red Cross provides 24-hour support to members of the military, veterans and their families at home and around the world. It must collect nearly 14,000 donations of blood every day to meet patient needs. It trains millions of people in first aid, water safety and other lifesaving skills. And it supports the vaccination of children around the globe against measles and rubella.

In fiscal year 2016, the Western North Carolina Region of the American Red Cross, which includes the Asheville-Mountain Area Chapter, helped more than 1,700 families affected by house fires or other disasters; provided more than 5,200 services for military members, veterans and their families; and trained nearly 61,000 community members in health and safety.

“This March, we encourage you to uncover your inner hero by giving blood, donating financially, taking a class or volunteering,” said Trask. “Be ready for an emergency by creating a preparedness plan for your home. Test your smoke detectors and tell your neighbors to do the same.”

Whether you donate funds, give blood or volunteer, the Red Cross depends on your support to make a difference in communities across the country. The Red Cross is not a government agency and relies on donations of time, money and blood to do its work. An average of 91 cents of every dollar the Red Cross spends is invested in humanitarian services and programs.

For more information, please visit redcross.org.

About the American Red Cross Asheville-Mountain Area Chapter

The Asheville-Mountain Area Chapter serves a population of 775 thousand people in the counties of Buncombe, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania and Yancey.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.