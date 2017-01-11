Press release from Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity:

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity invites young, single professionals (age 21+) to spend a day making connections while making a difference at its Singles Build. Held Saturday, February 11th from 8:15AM-3:30PM, up to thirty participants will build on the jobsite together, take part in fun meet and mingle activities and gather for an included lunch. The volunteers will also be invited to a Singles Build happy hour at the end of the day. A $20 registration fee is required, but no building experience is necessary. Skilled jobsite supervisors will instruct as needed.

If you or a friend is interested in participating, visit ashevillehabitat.org and click on the Singles Build slider at the top of the page for details. Hurry, registration is required and space is limited!