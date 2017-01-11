Registration Open for Habitat for Humanity “Singles Build”

Posted on by Thomas Calder

Press release from Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity: 

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity invites young, single professionals (age 21+) to spend a day making connections while making a difference at its Singles Build. Held Saturday, February 11th from 8:15AM-3:30PM, up to thirty participants will build on the jobsite together, take part in fun meet and mingle activities and gather for an included lunch. The volunteers will also be invited to a Singles Build happy hour at the end of the day. A $20 registration fee is required, but no building experience is necessary. Skilled jobsite supervisors will instruct as needed.

If you or a friend is interested in participating, visit ashevillehabitat.org and click on the Singles Build slider at the top of the page for details. Hurry, registration is required and space is limited!

SHARE

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.