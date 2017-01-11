Press release from Asheville Regional Airport:

On Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 9-11am, the second annual Wings for Autism® event will be held at Asheville Regional Airport, and registration is now open for this free event.

Sponsored by The Arc of Buncombe, Asheville Regional Airport, Allegiant Air and the Transportation Security Administration, Wings for Autism® is a special event in which registrants go on a “practice flight” at the airport. Designed as a familiarization program for people with autism spectrum disorders and their caregivers, the event will give a realistic air travel experience in a safe and controlled environment – from check-in and security screening, to waiting at the gate and boarding a plane.

Air travel can be especially challenging for those on the autism spectrum, with long lines, security screening, new environments with different sounds and lights, and other unfamiliar procedures. The “practice flight” provided by the Wings for Autism®event helps families understand how their child or loved one on the spectrum will respond to the experience. At the same time, airport, airline and TSA staff have the opportunity to learn and expand their skills to best serve this group.

“We are excited to be partnering with The Arc of Buncombe, Allegiant, and the TSA to bring this excellent program to our airport again this year,” said Lew Bleiweis, Executive Director at Asheville Regional Airport. “I encourage families with a child on the autism spectrum to consider participating, and to register soon as space is limited by the number of seats on the airplane. It is a fun event, and truly helps families familiarize with the air travel process.”

Space is limited to the first 130 registrants. Information and a link to on-line registration may be found at flyavl.com/wings.