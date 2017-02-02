Press release from the office of Rep. Brian Turner:

Representative Brian Turner will visit four schools in the Enka School district in the next week as part of a tour of 16 area schools before the end of this school year.

On Friday, Representative Turner will be joined by Buncombe County Board of Education member Max Queen for tours of Enka High School and Sand Hill Venable Elementary, giving them the opportunity to visit with kindergarteners and high school seniors alike.

On Monday, he will tour Enka Middle School and Enka Intermediate School.

“The best way to understand what our teachers and administrators really need, is to get into the classrooms, talk with them and see for ourselves the challenges they are facing.”

Representative Turner will visit with principals and teachers in the Enka, Erwin and Roberson districts over the next few months to hear from them what it is that they need most to provide Buncombe county students with an exceptional education.