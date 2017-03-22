Press release from the office of Rep. Brian Turner:
On Saturday March 25th Representative Brian Turner will host his second Town Hall of the 2017 legislative session. The Town Hall will be held at the Sandy Mush Community Center at 4:00 PM.
Rep. Turner will provide an update on various measures being considered by the General Assembly and answer questions from constituents. Mr. Turner has cosponsored<http://www.ncleg.net/gascripts/members/reports/introducedBills.pl?nUserID=696&Chamber=H> several important pieces of legislation, including bills to improve rural broadband connectivity, expand small business tax deductions to grow our local economy, and support independent redistricting.
Constituents from all parts of Buncombe County are encouraged to join Representative Turner for his Town Hall this Saturday, and questions are welcomed.
Who: Representative Brian Turner
What: Town Hall Meeting
When: Saturday, March 25, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Sandy Mush Community Center, 19 School Road, Leicester, NC 28748
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.