Press release from the office of Rep. Brian Turner:

On Saturday March 25th Representative Brian Turner will host his second Town Hall of the 2017 legislative session. The Town Hall will be held at the Sandy Mush Community Center at 4:00 PM.

Rep. Turner will provide an update on various measures being considered by the General Assembly and answer questions from constituents. Mr. Turner has cosponsored<http://www.ncleg.net/gascripts/members/reports/introducedBills.pl?nUserID=696&Chamber=H> several important pieces of legislation, including bills to improve rural broadband connectivity, expand small business tax deductions to grow our local economy, and support independent redistricting.

Constituents from all parts of Buncombe County are encouraged to join Representative Turner for his Town Hall this Saturday, and questions are welcomed.

Who: Representative Brian Turner

What: Town Hall Meeting

When: Saturday, March 25, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Sandy Mush Community Center, 19 School Road, Leicester, NC 28748