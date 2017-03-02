Press release:

Representative Brian Turner to Host Town Hall

Buncombe County, NC – On Saturday March 4th Representative Brian Turner will host his first Town Hall of the 2017 legislative session. The Town Hall will be held at Enka Intermediate School at 4:00 PM.

Rep. Turner will provide an update on various measures being considered by the General Assembly and answer questions from constituents. Mr. Turner has cosponsored several important pieces of legislation, including bills to improve rural broadband connectivity, expand small business tax deductions to grow our local economy, and support independent redistricting.

Constituents from all parts of Buncombe County are encouraged to join Representative Turner for his Town Hall this Saturday, and questions are welcomed.

Who: Representative Brian Turner

What: Town Hall Meeting

When: Saturday, March 4th 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Enka Intermediate School, 125 Asheville Commerce Parkway, Enka, NC 28715