Press release:
Representative Brian Turner to Host Town Hall
Buncombe County, NC – On Saturday March 4th Representative Brian Turner will host his first Town Hall of the 2017 legislative session. The Town Hall will be held at Enka Intermediate School at 4:00 PM.
Rep. Turner will provide an update on various measures being considered by the General Assembly and answer questions from constituents. Mr. Turner has cosponsored several important pieces of legislation, including bills to improve rural broadband connectivity, expand small business tax deductions to grow our local economy, and support independent redistricting.
Constituents from all parts of Buncombe County are encouraged to join Representative Turner for his Town Hall this Saturday, and questions are welcomed.
Who: Representative Brian Turner
What: Town Hall Meeting
When: Saturday, March 4th 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Where: Enka Intermediate School, 125 Asheville Commerce Parkway, Enka, NC 28715
One thought on “Representative Brian Turner to host town hall”
Hi MX,
Please ask Turner to reflect on the part of this Chamber press release as to even year elections and turnout:
https://mountainx.com/blogwire/asheville-area-chamber-pushes-back-on-plan-to-poll-public-on-district-elections/
While what the Chamber is suggesting is for citizens to blindly follow the NC GOP down many roads to ongoing disaster and citizen tort, Asheville city election turnout is worth stopping and reviewing openly for a spell:
http://sustainnc.com/innovating-city-council-races/
There may or may not be evidence districting drives better turnout. I suggest MX reporter Internet search “municipal election turnout” and get into that.
If we go through a districting battle, but turnout stays the same (embarrassing level leaving this and past councils with no realistic mandate)—then… what will we have gained 2-4 years from now when more people actually look into the TURNOUT problem. SAVL folks can turnout for a few of their candidates and GET EVEN MORE REPRESENTATION. I am not interested in ‘conservative democracy’ (whatever that alternative is to liberal democracy), but then I don’t think all SAVL candidates would be Trumpites necessarily.
I hear the top political strategists in Asheville have looked into low Asheville city election turnout and once again they claim everything that can be done is being done. But the Chamber solution on even year elections only for city candidates may actually be worth looking into.
Chuck Edwards is / was a McDonald’s executive for decades. He learned about ‘democracy stuff’ in terms of people voting with their dollars, but I have no idea why Turner would go for the agenda of a McDonald’s Wizard.