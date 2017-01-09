From City of Asheville:



City of Asheville community input meeting on Equity Manager position rescheduled

Please note: This meeting was originally scheduled for Jan. 9 but due to slick roads following snow the Grant Center is closed today. The meeting has now been rescheduled for Jan. 17.

As part of the City of Asheville’s effort to expand equity in City services and programs, a new position of Equity Program Manager is being created. This position will be dedicated to helping the City achieve meaningful progress by evaluating delivery of programs and services and its decision-making on how to expand equity.

The City has been conducting a series of public meetings to ask for residents’ help in identifying specific skills necessary for an Equity Manager position to be successful. Two meetings have been held to discuss this position and a third is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Grant Center on Livingston Street.

In addition, residents have the option of providing input two other ways until January 17 by:

· Logging onto the City’s online engagement platform Open City Hall Asheville to register your feedback.

· Bringing your written input to one of the City’s recreation centers. Center directors will collect the written comments and forward those to be included with information gathered during public meetings and through Open City Hall.

Models already exist for creating meaningful equity in local government. In 2006, the City of Seattle implemented what is seen as the first practical effort for a municipality to address institutional racism with its Racial Equity and Social Justice Initiative. North Carolina municipalities that have followed their lead to promote racial equity include Durham, Greensboro and Raleigh.

The plan is to have the Equity Manager position filled by May.

Come to the meeting

A public input meeting will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Center, 285 Livingston St, Asheville.

Drop off written comments

Bring written input to one of the City’s recreation centers. Center directors will collect the written comments and forward those to be included with information gathered during public meetings and through Open City Hall.

Participate online

Give your input online on Open City Hall Asheville through Jan. 18. Registration is quick and easy, though not required to participate. Registration does help verify local input vs. feedback from out of state, for example. Your information is not shared with a third party.