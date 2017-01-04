Public Meeting Invitation For

Riverfront Redevelopment

RAD Construction Signage Graphic Design

We Need Your Feedback!

Meeting: January 10, 2017

8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Dr. Wesley Grant Center

285 Livingston St, Asheville, NC 28801

Hello RAD Stakeholders,

As many of you know, the City is working with all interested RAD stakeholders to complete some graphic designs that will be used for construction signage in the district. We are trying to collect as much feedback as possible before we complete these designs. A special meeting is scheduled to review these designs and give feedback at the time and date above.

Please join us if you can. If this time does not work and you still want to provide input please email Sara Henry at shenry@ashevillenc.gov .

We look forward to seeing you there!

More Information

For maps, schedules and more information visit www.ashevillenc.gov/river . If you have specific questions about how this project impacts you, your business or your property please contact us. You can reach Stephanie Monson Dahl at the Riverfront Office at (828) 232-4502.

Thank you,

The Riverfront Redevelopment Office

A Division of Community and Economic Development

For The City of Asheville