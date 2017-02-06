Press release from RiverLink:

RiverLink offers a monthly riverfront bus tour about Asheville’s past, present and future, and the signup page for the 2017 tours is now available.

The next tour will be Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, from 11:45 — 2:30, when the public is invited to tour the French Broad and Swannanoa Rivers with RiverLink.

The signup for that tour and all of the 2017 tours can be found at http://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0e4caea82ba1f49-2017

These tours present an opportunity to see the improvements that have occurred and hear what is coming over the next several months and years to make our rivers better places to live, learn, work and play. The two-hour trip features some local history and visits some streets and neighborhoods many have never seen before.

The March tour will take place on Thursday, March 16.

The tour is free for RiverLink members but the tour cost for non-members is $20 per person. Reservations are required. A final confirmation (or cancellation if needed) will be sent the week of the tour. Questions should be directed to bustour@riverlink.org, or 828-252-8474, ext. 10.