From RiverLink:

RiverLink’s Name that Creek program is at work in the RAD

ASHEVILLE, NC — With the help of the City of Asheville, the River Arts District BusinessAssociation (RADBA), the River Arts District Artists (RADA) and the West End/Clingman Avenue Neighborhood (WECAN), RiverLink’s “Name That Creek” program is aiming to put another name on the Asheville map. This sixth Name That Creek campaign has its sights set on a small stream that begins in Aston Park near the intersection of Hilliard and Clingman Avenues in Asheville. It parallels Clingman before ducking under several buildings, Clingman Avenue and Riverside Drive, flowing into the French Broad near 14 Riverside Drive, which is the site of the River Arts District visitor center set to open this Spring.

Members of the local community groups RADBA, RADA and WECAN, were asked to submit names, which will now go to out to the public for voting.

Submitted names are:

Bacoate Branch – So named to honor Osie W. Bacoate, teacher, cosmotologist, WECAN neighbor since 1953 & mother of Matthew Bacoate, Jr., civil rights activist & proprietor of the largest African American owned business in the Asheville’s History, AFRAM, housed in what is now WEDGE Studios.

WECAN Branch — This waterway is the eastern boundary of the West End/Clingman Avenue Neighborhood (WECAN). WECAN celebrates the diversity that has been our history, the West End having been traditionally white, Chesterfield Mill housing while Clingman Avenue was settled by predominately African Americans.

Jessies Branch — Jessie Nell Coleman & Jessie Mae Jones are two of our most steadfast neighbors, with a combined total of over 120 years living in WECAN. They are the epitome of all that is good in WECAN. Jessie Nell Coleman worked for Head Start for over 35 years and is known throughout WECAN, South French Broad and Southside neighborhoods as “Mamma Nell”. Jessie Mae Jones maintained one of WECAN’s premier gardens for over 60 years. WECAN has a title of “Block Jessie,” which refers to one who looks after their block.

Lowery Creek – After lifetime residents from the neighborhood.

Arno Creek– Italy’s Arno River flows through Florence, a city renowned for creativity and progressive thought, and home to some of the most beautiful art on the planet

Yarrow Creek – After Mr. Thomas Yarrow, who built several concrete brick homes by hand in the 1940s, two of which survive between Rector Street and Hilliard Avenue.

Inspiration Creek – This little stream flows through the River Arts District, where inspiration moves artists to do great things every day

Creation Creek – The River Arts District is home to some of the most creative people in Asheville

The poll can be found on the RiverLink website: riverlink.org/help-us-name-rad-creek/

The way Name That Creek works: RiverLink, an environmental nonprofit, asks local neighborhoods to propose names and then asks Asheville residents to vote for the most fitting name. The winner is then voted on by Asheville City Council to have the name submitted to the U.S. Geological Survey Board of Geographical Names. If the name is approved by the USGS, it eventually would become the official name for the creek. Since the project’s inception, RiverLink has sponsored four successful creek name changes with the help of community volunteers:

Buttermilk Creek, a tributary of Hominy Creek in West Asheville

Big Branch, a tributary of Reems Creek in Weaverville

Penland Creek, which runs through the New Belgium Brewery

Fox Creek, a tributary of Smith Mill Creek in West Asheville

For more information, contact Dave Russell at RiverLink, 828-252-8474, Ext. 11, or dave@riverlink.org. To find out more about RiverLink and its many programs championing Western North Carolina waterways, visit riverlink.org.