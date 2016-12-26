Press release from RiverLink:

Asheville, NC — RiverLink invites those interested in becoming volunteers to attend a monthly volunteer information session on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 10:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The sessions are held in the conference room of the RiverLink office at 170 Lyman Street in the River Arts District (map).

Volunteers can fill out and print a volunteer application ahead of time or get one at the meeting, meet the RiverLink staff and find the best fit for donating their time and efforts.

The 5:30 session will feature the presentation “Who was Wilma Dykeman?” by Jim Stokely, one of Dykeman’s sons.

This is a great way to find out more about RiverLink’s work in the watershed and on the Wilma Dykeman RiverWay, a 17-mile greenway following the French Broad and Swannanoa Rivers.

To attend, RSVP by Tuesday, Jan. 10

to (828) 252-8474, ext. 11 or via e-mail at volunteer@riverlink.org