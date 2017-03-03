Press release from Safelight:

Safelight recently received a donation of $50,000 as a matching gift for their capital campaign for shelter renovations.

According to Laresa Griffin, Director of Development for Safelight, this gift from an anonymous donor will make a big difference to their capital campaign. “We are grateful to not only have this donor’s strong support, but also to see the inspiration this match creates in our community,” Griffin said. “Matching gifts encourage other donors to give, knowing their dollars essentially have twice the impact.”

Safelight’s Executive Director, Tanya Blackford explained how this campaign will fund renovations inside the agency’s shelter for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. “When we moved into our current location nine years ago, we had 15 clients who stayed an average of two weeks and the dorm-style housing we have worked for that. Today, we have over 30 clients who stay up to six months due to a lack of affordable housing.” Blackford added, “Longer stays can be positive when coupled with therapy and skill building. Our services have grown to meet these challenges, by adding a job training program for example, and now our floorplan also needs to reflect these changes.”

Safelight’s capital campaign goal is $150,000 which will be used to create private rooms, increase security, and improve shelter space. To donate, please visitwww.safelightfamily.org or checks can be mailed to Safelight Capital Campaign, 133 Fifth Avenue West, Hendersonville, NC 28792.