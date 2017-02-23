Press release:

Safelight recently received a generous grant from the Community Foundation of Henderson County in the amount of $5,969.00.

According to Tanya Blackford, Executive Director of Safelight, this grant will be used for a technology update across the organization. “As Safelight continues to grow to meet the needs of survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse here in Henderson County, our need for updated technology also increases. This grant will allow us to improve our equipment that is so critical to communications, record keeping, and client confidentiality. We are grateful to the Community Foundation of Henderson County for fulfilling this need here at Safelight.”

The Community Foundation of Henderson County, founded in 1982, supports charitable programs in the greater Henderson County area.

Safelight provides hope and healing for families in Henderson County affected by trauma. The organization responds to domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse by offering free, confidential help for adults and children. By removing barriers to getting help, Safelight’s many programs heal lives and create a safer, healthier community. For more information, visit safelightfamily.org.