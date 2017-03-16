Press release:
Salvage Station is proud to announce their 1st Annual Spring Arts Festival on Saturday, April 15, 2017 from 1pm-5pm. This outdoor arts festival will welcome local artisans, craft vendors, and artists to showcase their handcrafted items for sale to the public. The cost to attend the event is free, and there are limited spots still available for vendors. More information about the event and how to register as a vendor can be found here.
What: Salvage Station Spring Arts Festival
When: Saturday, April 15th
Where: Salvage Station, 468 Riverside Dr., Asheville, NC, 28801
Time: 1pm – 5pm
Tickets: Free
More Information: https://www.salvagestation.com/events2/spring-arts-festival
ABOUT SALVAGE STATION SPRING ARTS FESTIVAL
This event is a celebration of local and regional artisans, artists, and vendors from Asheville, NC and the surround WNC area. Guests attending the event will be able to view and purchase items from participating booths and vendors.
