PRESS RELEASE FROM SANCTUARY BREWING:

SUBJECT: 3rd Annual Vegan Chili Cook-off at Sanctuary Brewing Company

DATE/TIME: Sunday, March 19th, 2-5 PM

LOCATION: Sanctuary Brewing Company, 147 First Avenue East, Hendersonville, NC 28792

CONTACT: Tracey Glover (251) 510-2418 traceyglover@gmail.com or Lisa McDonald (828) 808-5916 info@sanctuarybrewco.com

On Sunday, March 19th, from 2-5 pm, Full Circle Farm Sanctuary and Sanctuary Brewing Company team up again for their third annual vegan chili cook-off. This fun event occurs annually on or around the First Day of Spring and helps commemorate the Great American Meatout, an annual event started in 1985, which seeks to educate the public about the myriad health, environmental, and ethical benefits of living a cruelty-free, plant-based lifestyle.

All attendees will have the opportunity to taste and vote for their favorite chili. Plus, celebrity chef Laura Theodore will be back again this year to help award a special judge’s prize to one delicious chili-maker. So, enter your own fabulous chili and compete for prizes and awards….or just come and enjoy the spicy deliciousness!

Some of the great giveaways this year include a free month’s worth of yoga at the Asheville Yoga Center, vegan cookbooks, gift certificates from some of the area’s best grocery stores and restaurants including Hendersonville Community Co-Op and Plant Restaurant, as well as goodies from everyone’s favorite vegan clothing company, Herbivore. And of course, the brewery will be doing what they do best, serving up a wide array of excellent artisanal craft beers to complement all the mouthwatering chilis entered in this year’s competition. In addition, attendees will enjoy live music provided by Asheville-based band Modern Strangers. The best part is that all this fun is for a really worthy and heart-warming cause, with all proceeds going to help provide direct care for the rescued animals of Full Circle Farm Sanctuary.

Full Circle Farm Sanctuary provides sustained, nurturing, safe and loving lifetime homes for individual farmed animals who would otherwise face horrendous suffering, neglect and horrific, violently premature deaths. Full Circle provides ongoing education to the public about the innate beauty, dignity and worth of each and every individual animal through one-on-one interactions with their precious animal residents. For more information about the lifesaving work of Full Circle Farm Sanctuary, please visit: http://www.fullcirclefarmsanctuary.org/

Sanctuary Brewing Company is a nano brewery and tap room committed to enriching the lives of humans through their excellent craft beer, and benefiting animals through local advocacy. This business is an extension of its owners, beer enthusiasts and animal lovers with a strong sense of community and environmental responsibility. – See more at: http://www.sanctuarybrewco.com/

Ticketing Details:

Chili Entry Fee (includes entry ticket): $15

Adult Ticket: $15

Children’s Ticket: $10 (12 & Under, Children under 3 attend for free)

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, please visit http://www.fullcirclefarmsanctuary.org/chili-cookoff.html. More info at the facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/574997439365707/