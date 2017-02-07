Press release from the Asheville Museum of Science:

The Asheville Museum of Science (AMOS) and Asheville GreenWorks announce their collaboration for two February Saturday Morning Science programs: “Tree Detectives” on Feb. 11th, and “The 4 R’s” on Feb. 25th. Both Saturday Morning Science programs will be hosted from 10am-12pm in the AMOS STEM lab. All ages are welcome to enjoy these drop-in events full of hands-on educational activities, interesting crafts, and exploratory games.

On February 11th AMOS and Asheville GreenWorks will host “Tree Detectives” in the AMOS STEM lab. Visitors will enjoy hands on activities designed to explore the world of trees. Visitors will determine the age of trees using tree cookies, match tree leaves with their appropriate seeds, create tree prints using rubber molds, and more! Activities will run from 10am-Noon and visitors are free to drop-in.

On February 25th AMOS and Asheville GreenWorks are partnering to host “The 4 R’s”. Join Asheville GreenWorks in the AMOS STEM lab from 10-12pm for activities designed to explore the world of trash and recycling. Visitors will learn about landfills with an activity using the EnviroScape Landfill module, create craft turtles using recycled material, explore the importance of worms in composting, and so much more!

The AMOS Saturday Morning Science programs are designed to allow visitors an opportunity to explore specific scientific topics through hands-on activities and fun exploration. Saturday Morning Science programs occur from 10am-12pm on twice a month and are co-hosted by local Asheville businesses and non-profits focused on science and education. These programs are included with the price of admission. Interested in learning more about our Saturday Morning Science? Contact Cory Van Auken, cvanauken@ashevillescience.org or (828) 254-7162×3.