Press release from Save My Care:

On Tuesday, the nationwide Save My Care Bus Tour will join Action NC, NC Child, North Carolina Justice Center and Pishgah Legal Services at Pack Square Park to stand against Congressional Republicans’ plan to take health care away from more than 1,025,000 North Carolinians. At the event, health care advocates, community leaders, and patients who have benefited from the Affordable Care Act will share their stories and urge North Carolina’s Congressional delegation to protect affordable, quality health care.

The Save My Care Bus Tour is a two-month, cross-country tour focused on telling the stories of the more than 30 million Americans who will lose their health care under Congress’ dangerous repeal plan. The bus has already held 40 rallies in 18 states and travelled more than 12,000 miles telling the stories of the millions of Americans who will be hurt by repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

WHERE:

Pack Square Park 80 Court Plaza Asheville, NC 28801

WHEN:

March 7, 2017

3PM