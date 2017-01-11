Press release from Isis Restaurant & Music Hall:

Brighten up your winter with a little more… darkness. Seduction Sideshow is ready to take the stage once more with an all-new show, “Seven Deadly Sins!” premiering January 27th and 28th at Isis Restaurant and Music Hall.

Together we’ll explore the darkness that draws us, the dilemmas that define our humanity, and the shadows that reveal our true selves! Utilizing a diverse array of performance arts including burlesque, comedy, circus, dance, and stage magic, the longest-running burlesque troupe in Asheville presents to you a show with seven times the sexy and strange (guaranteed)!

DINNER & THE SHOW: If you haven’t yet experienced Isis Music Hall’s tantalizingly tasty meals, you have surely been missing out! We are collaborating with Isis to offer the option of a show with a side of gluttony. Tables are limited, and this was a huge hit last time. To partake in this special treat, please make your reservation in advance by calling Isis at 828-575-2737.

FEATURING: We are also pleased to have back again the incredible cello stylings of the mad and enchanting Polly Panic, as well as a fantastic New Member to our troupe… IGGY INGLER.

OPENING ACT: To be announced!

Since 2007, Seduction Sideshow has consistently produced one of the most wildly entertaining shows in Asheville. Get your tickets now folks, we will be selling out as usual.

Three Shows:

• Friday Jan, 27th at 9pm {$15 – dinner seating available}

• NEW! Saturday Jan, 28th at 1pm {$12 – brunch table seating only}

• Saturday Jan, 28th at 9pm {$15 – seated & standing room}

[$20 for ages 18-21]

Feel free to come grab a drink or dinner/brunch before the show – Isis’s front room will be open.

ISIS RESTAURANT & MUSIC HALL

743 Haywood Rd., Asheville, NC 28806 · (828) 575-2737 isisasheville.com

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/248130082275898/

Facebook Fan Group: https://www.facebook.com/seductionsideshow