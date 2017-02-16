Press release from UNC Asheville:

TheatreUNCA to Stage Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale” March 2-5 at UNC Asheville

TheatreUNCA will stage Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale,” with four performances opening March 2 in UNC Asheville’s Carol Belk Theater. Evening performances will take place Thursday-Saturday March 2-4 with curtain at 7:30 p.m. One matinee will be offered at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 5.

“The Winter’s Tale” will feature special guest director Michael MacCauley, who has collaborated with many local theaters including North Carolina Stage Company, Asheville Community Theatre and the Montford Park Players. “The Winter’s Tale” is widely considered to be a comedy or romance and explores issues of loyalty, honesty, and relationships. It also contains one of Shakespeare’s most famous stage directions, “exit, pursued by a bear.”

The all-student cast includes Luke Ainsworth, Rachel Anderson, Casey Clennon, Jackson Cole, Emily Crock, Grace Derenne, Rachel Evensen, Morgan Fuller, Emmalie Handley, Connor Harmsworth, Elizabeth Hunt, Tori Isenhour, Maggie Kennedy, Venea King, Calista Korzelius, Jarrett Lefler, Katarina Pegram, Bryan Marks, Ryan Miller, Ginny Shafer, Grace Siplon and Addie Starbird. The student designers include students Justin Day, Caroline Dischell, Lilyth Hinson, Julia Sacco and Katie Tillman.

General admission for “The Winter’s Tale” is $12; for information and tickets, visit drama.unca.edu/theatre-unca, or call 828.251.6610.