Press release form Shipt:

Shipt, the fastest growing online grocery marketplace, today announced that it will begin delivering fresh groceries to Asheville residents beginning on February 28, 2017. At launch, over 73,000 households in the Asheville area will have access to grocery delivery from Shipt. To celebrate the launch of Shipt in Asheville, annual members who sign up prior to February 28 will receive $25 off their first grocery order.

Founded in 2014, Shipt is committed to simplifying the lives of its members by offering an alternative to time-consuming grocery shopping. Shipt delivers all items available at traditional grocery stores, which are conveniently listed in its app in designated sections, including categories that feature healthy and organic products, seasonal selections and ingredients for quick, easy meals.

To gain access to Shipt grocery delivery, Asheville area residents can purchase an annual Shipt membership for $99. Then, through the Shipt app, members can shop the full selection of groceries offered at a local store, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order. Shipt utilizes it’s own community of Shoppers who hand pick every item for delivery in as soon as one hour after the order is placed.

“The city of Asheville is a rare blend of old and new – historic Appalachia intertwined with a thriving modern art and culinary scene. We share this same mentality at Shipt, incorporating the use of new technology with traditional grocery shopping,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. “Now with Shipt, Asheville area residents will have more time to appreciate their unique community without having to worry about fitting in a trip to the grocery store.”

Shipt does not utilize surge pricing, even during peak times, and members have access to unlimited free delivery for orders over $35. To sign up for Shipt and learn more about the service and availability, visit Shipt.com/Asheville.

Leading up to the launch, Shipt plans to grow their network of Shoppers, who are responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillments of each order. To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, visit Shipt.com and click “Get Paid to Shop.” Shipt displays a commitment to each of the communities it serves and plans to identify opportunities to help eliminate hunger and food insecurity in and around Asheville.

About Shipt

Shipt, the nation’s fastest growing online grocery marketplace, partners with leading retailers and local stores to deliver groceries via a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Actively delivering in 31 cities and their surrounding suburban regions across the country, Shipt provides members with unparalleled convenience and exceptional service that simplifies the grocery shopping experience. Shipt offers unlimited grocery deliveries to members for $99 per year. The company currently has offices in Birmingham, AL, and San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit Shipt.com.