E-newsletter from Western North Carolina (WENOCA) Sierra Club:
|
Birds around the World — Wed. Jan 4 with Simon Thompson
Simon Thompson of Ventures Birding Tours and world-renowned birder will present “Birds around the World” at Sierra Club January 4 , 7 pm.
Location Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville, 1 Edwin place, corner of Charlotte and Edwin. Contact: Judy Mattox, judymattox@sbcglobal.net. (828) 683-2716
Hikes
Sat Jan 14— Caesar’s Head, Raven Cliff Falls area in SC, moderate-easy, 6.5 miles, 10am- 6 pm. $2 park admission, contact Lisa McWherter at lisamcw2@gmail.com, 828-713-4994.
Inauguration Protests:
1. Asheville, Friday Jan 20: Firestorm Book & Coffee (610 Haywood) — 10 am at Pritchard Park; 11-4 at Pack Square; 2-7 Firestorm Book & Café workshops 2-7.
2. Asheville, Saturday Jan 21, 11am — 1 pm, Pack Square
3. Hendersonville Bus to Washington DC for protest of inauguration. (Friday Jan 20, 9 pm — Sunday Jan 22, 5 pm. All genders/ages welcome. )
Sign up online at www.heartwoodrefuge.org/ retreat-calendar; select Jan 20 “Walking Our Talk – Washington DC Women’s Gathering”. If you prefer to use a check, make it payable to Embracing Simplicity, PO Box 1838, Hendersonville, NC 28793. Either way you choose, please be mindful of the deadline of Thursday, January 5.
All costs of the trip, including transportation, lodging, meals and snacks are included in the per-person price of $195. For any questions or specific concerns, contact Darlene Amacher at retreat@heartwoodrefuge.org
.