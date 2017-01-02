Sierra Club to feature birding presentation Jan. 4

Posted on by Virginia Daffron

E-newsletter from Western North Carolina (WENOCA) Sierra Club:

Birds around the World — Wed. Jan 4 with Simon Thompson
Simon Thompson of  Ventures Birding Tours and world-renowned birder will  present “Birds around the World” at Sierra Club January 4 , 7 pm
Location Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville, 1 Edwin place, corner of Charlotte  and Edwin. Contact: Judy Mattox, judymattox@sbcglobal.net(828) 683-2716
Hikes
Sat Jan 14— Caesar’s Head, Raven Cliff Falls area in SC, moderate-easy, 6.5 miles, 10am- 6 pm. $2 park admission, contact Lisa McWherter at lisamcw2@gmail.com,  828-713-4994.
Fri, Jan 20 — Corn Mill Shoals in DuPont Forest, easy-moderate, 5 miles & 700 foot elevation gain,  10 am – 4 pm.  Contact  Jane at janelaping@sbcglobal.net828-772-0379.
 
Inauguration Protests:
1. Asheville, Friday Jan 20:  Firestorm Book & Coffee (610 Haywood) — 10 am at Pritchard Park;  11-4 at Pack Square; 2-7 Firestorm Book & Café workshops 2-7.
2. Asheville, Saturday Jan 21, 11am — 1 pm, Pack Square
3. Hendersonville Bus to Washington DC for protest of inauguration. (Friday Jan 20, 9 pm — Sunday Jan 22, 5 pm. All genders/ages welcome. )
Sign up online at www.heartwoodrefuge.org/ retreat-calendar; select Jan 20 “Walking Our Talk – Washington DC Women’s Gathering”.  If you prefer to use a check, make it payable to Embracing Simplicity, PO Box 1838, Hendersonville, NC 28793.  Either way you choose, please be mindful of the deadline of Thursday, January 5
All costs of the trip, including transportation, lodging, meals and snacks are included in the per-person price of $195. For any questions or specific concerns, contact Darlene Amacher at retreat@heartwoodrefuge.org. 
