Birds around the World — Wed. Jan 4 with Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson of Ventures Birding Tours and world-renowned birder will present “Birds around the World” at Sierra Club January 4 , 7 pm . (828) 683-2716 Location Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville, 1 Edwin place, corner of Charlotte and Edwin. Contact: Judy Mattox, judymattox@sbcglobal.net Hikes Sat Jan 14 — Caesar’s Head, Raven Cliff Falls area in SC, moderate-easy, 6.5 miles, 10am- 6 pm . $2 park admission, contact Lisa McWherter at 828-713-4994. — Caesar’s Head, Raven Cliff Falls area in SC, moderate-easy, 6.5 miles,. $2 park admission, contact Lisa McWherter at lisamcw2@gmail.com Fri, Jan 20 — Corn Mill Shoals in DuPont Forest, easy-moderate, 5 miles & 700 foot elevation gain, 10 am – 4 pm . Contact Jane at 828-772-0379. — Corn Mill Shoals in DuPont Forest, easy-moderate, 5 miles & 700 foot elevation gain,. Contact Jane at janelaping@sbcglobal.net Inauguration Protests: 1. Asheville, Friday Jan 20 : Firestorm Book & Coffee (610 Haywood) — 10 am at Pritchard Park; 11-4 at Pack Square; 2-7 Firestorm Book & Café workshops 2-7. 2. Asheville, Saturday Jan 21, 11am — 1 pm , Pack Square 3. Hendersonville Bus to Washington DC for protest of inauguration. ( Friday Jan 20, 9 pm — Sunday Jan 22, 5 pm . All genders/ages welcome. ) Sign up online at www.heartwoodrefuge.org/ retreat-calendar ; select Jan 20 “Walking Our Talk – Washington DC Women’s Gathering”. If you prefer to use a check, make it payable to Embracing Simplicity, PO Box 1838, Hendersonville, NC 28793. Either way you choose, please be mindful of the deadline of Thursday, January 5 . . All costs of the trip, including transportation, lodging, meals and snacks are included in the per-person price of $195. For any questions or specific concerns, contact Darlene Amacher at retreat@heartwoodrefuge.org