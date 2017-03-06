Press release:

SLACKERS Group Art Show features local Asheville artists LEVY (AC/DC, Grateful Dead, Black Crowes), GREU (AVL tattoo artist) & Introducing rad art by KFEZ.

Meet the artists in person opening night, St. Patrick’s Day, FRIDAY March 17th. Live Music by AVL Burnout, Nugget Box (members of Hard Rocket) & Dogwater. Free Beer! The show stays up for 1.5 months, through May 1st 2017.

Push Skate Shop is located at 25 Patton Ave. Asheville.