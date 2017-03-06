Press release:
SLACKERS Group Art Show features local Asheville artists LEVY (AC/DC, Grateful Dead, Black Crowes), GREU (AVL tattoo artist) & Introducing rad art by KFEZ.
Meet the artists in person opening night, St. Patrick’s Day, FRIDAY March 17th. Live Music by AVL Burnout, Nugget Box (members of Hard Rocket) & Dogwater. Free Beer! The show stays up for 1.5 months, through May 1st 2017.
Push Skate Shop is located at 25 Patton Ave. Asheville.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.