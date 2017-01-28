SMITH-MCDOWELL HOUSE MUSEUM HOSTS VICTORIAN TEA PARTY

Asheville, NC — Smith-McDowell House is pleased to be hosting a very special tea party for girls (ages 7 and up) and an adult on February 11. The tea party includes a program, high tea and a craft activity.

The program will have the children learning about Victorian Manners and Etiquette with a special interpretation of the 1890s dining room at the Center. Dress code will be “Sunday best”. Period style costumes and Victorian style dolls are also welcome! The Victorian High Tea will feature a menu of sandwiches and sweets and the craft activity will be making Victorian Valentines.