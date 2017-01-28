From the Smith-McDowell House Museum:
SMITH-MCDOWELL HOUSE MUSEUM HOSTS VICTORIAN TEA PARTY
Asheville, NC — Smith-McDowell House is pleased to be hosting a very special tea party for girls (ages 7 and up) and an adult on February 11. The tea party includes a program, high tea and a craft activity.
The program will have the children learning about Victorian Manners and Etiquette with a special interpretation of the 1890s dining room at the Center. Dress code will be “Sunday best”. Period style costumes and Victorian style dolls are also welcome! The Victorian High Tea will feature a menu of sandwiches and sweets and the craft activity will be making Victorian Valentines.
The party will begin at 2:00 p.m. and will last approximately 2 hours. The admission fee is $18 each child and adult. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Reservations are required for this event, so please make reservations February 9. Reservations may be made by calling 253-9231 or email education@wnchistory.org. Online Reservations are at www.wnchistory.org/educationalprograms.html. Scroll to the bottom of the page for the link.
There is a seating limit of 24. If reservations exceed the limit and we have at least 12 on the wait list, a second tea will be offered on Sunday, February 12 2:00 p.m.The Smith-McDowell House is a restored period house and history center located at 283 Victoria Road on the campus of Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College. Hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Smith-McDowell House is a project of the Western North Carolina Historical Association.
For additional information please call 828-253-9231 or visit www.wnchistory.org