The final Sunday of each month in 2017, two groups of WNC-based musicians and their ensembles will each perform a benefit concert to rise funding for WNC non-profits. The music performed each week will fluctuate between, jazz, rhythm & blues, soul, jazz funk, jazz fusion, and swing. Each event will host two groups, playing, consecutively between 3:00 and 5:00 pm with a brief intermission.

Jason DeCristofaro an Asheville based musician and music professor at A-B Tech and Warren Wilson College conceived the concert series after learning that many WNC organizations were concerned about their funding and the ability to continue to serve and protect their constituents under new administrations. Knowing that many of the non for profits support families were already living on the edge, any reduction in funding could trigger dramatic consequences. When Jason considered where to host the event series his first choice was Cam McQueen, the owner of the Block off Biltmore, with whom Jason had recently collaborated for a Louisiana flood victim benefit. Cam had been hosting Tuesday night Jazz n Justice Events for the past year and he knew that she shared his concerns about the potential for an unraveling of the WNC social safety net. The project had a home.

DeCristofaro states “As we enter 2017, my concerns about our most disenfranchised communities and our regional ecosystems continue. The goal is to generate financial support, and community engagement with these twelve WNC non-profits whose work supports vulnerable populations and our natural world. It’s my hope that concert attendees will walk away inspired and informed. Our region has a community ethic and history of self-reliance and resiliency. As a long term Asheville resident I think it’s important to continue the WNC supporting WNC tradition. The artists joining me share that sentiment”.

100% of proceeds go to the non for profits. Mr. DeCristofaro is donating all of his work on the project as the producer and as a performer during all 12 events. All of the 30 plus musicians involved in the project reside in WNC and are also donating their time. Jason’s previous pro-bono work with WNC non for profits in 2016 included events for MANNA Foodbank, The American Red Cross, Only Hope WNC, and Bread of Life.

The first organization to be the beneficiary of the series on Sunday, January 29 is Carolina Mountain Land Conservancy, whose mission is dedicated to protecting and stewarding land and water resources vital to our natural heritage and quality of life and to foster appreciation and understanding of the natural world.

Each event will be held at The Block off Biltmore, in downtown Asheville 39. S, Market Street. Cam McQueen the owner of The Block off Biltmore is donating the use of the venue for all of the events. Tickets will be available at the door, the day of the concert. There is a minimum donation of $10 for each of the twelve events in the series. For more information about the concerts go to www.facebook.com/wncsolidarityconcertseries

The 2017 schedule of performers and non for profits:

Sunday January 29 – Carolina Mountain Land Conservancy

Act I – Tim Doyle Quartet

Act II = Aaron Price Quartet

Sunday February 26 – Center for Honey Bee Research

Act I – Richard Shulman Quartet

Act II – Dan Keller Quartet

Sunday March 26 – NAACP

Act I – Ruby Mayfield and Friends

Act II – Rhoda Weaver Band

Sunday April 30 – Our Voice

Act I – Al Schlimm Quintet

Act II – Chuck Lichtenberger Quartet

Sunday May 28 – Cherokee Seed Corn

Act I – Bill Berg Trio

Act II – Daniel Barber Quartet

Sunday June 25 – Dogwood Alliance

Act I – Jake Wolf Duo

Act II – Bill Berg Trio

Sunday July 30 – Youth Outright

Act I – Michael Jefry Stevens Duo

Act II – Wendy Jones Quintet

Sunday August 27– WNC Green Building Council

Act 1 – Ryan Barber and Friends

Act II – Drayton Aldridge

Sunday September 24 – Planned Parenthood

Act I – Tyler Kittle Quartet

Act II – Paula Hanke Quintet

Sunday October 29 – Helpmate

Act I – Rita Hayes Quartet

Act II – Jonathan Pearlman Quartet

Sunday November 26 –Quutopia

Act I – Ruth Cooney Quintet (Joni Mitchell Tribute)

Act II – Alina Quu and Friends

Sunday December 31 – Homeward Bound

Special WNC Solidarity New Year’s Eve Concert