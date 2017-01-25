Hendersonville Brewery to Donate Super Bowl Party Proceeds to United Way of Henderson County

Southern Appalachian Brewery Plans to Give 10% of Proceeds on Sunday, February 5th

HENDERSONVILLE, NC – United Way of Henderson County invites the community to join them at Southern Appalachian Brewery on Sunday, February 5th for a Super Bowl party and fundraiser.

Southern Appalachian Brewery, located at 822 Locust St, Ste 100, will be donating 10 percent of Sunday’s proceeds to United Way of Henderson County. Doors open at 2 p.m. and Super Bowl 51 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy craft SAB beer throughout the evening with special release secret batches at kick-off and half-time. Feed your appetite with delicious eats from the Farm to Fender food truck.

Don’t miss the chance to LIVE UNITED while enjoying Super Bowl Sunday!

About United Way of Henderson County

United Way is advancing the common good by creating opportunities for a better life in Henderson County. If you would like more information, have questions about United Way, or want to make a donation, contact United Way of Henderson County at PO Box 487, Hendersonville, NC 28793, 828-692-1636. You can also visit online at liveunitedhc.org, or become a fan or follower of UWHC on Facebook or Twitter.