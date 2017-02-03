Press release from the Asheville Police Department:

The Asheville Police Department is accepting applications for the Spring 2017 semester of the Citizen’s Police Academy. Space is limited and spots are quickly being filled. The spring semester begins on Thursday, March 2nd. If you are interested in attending please fill out an application and return by mail, fax or email to:

City of Asheville Police Department

Citizens Police Academy Program

PO Box 7148

Asheville, NC 28802

Fax: (828) 251-4003

Email: kmcculloch@ashevillenc.gov

The Citizens Police Academy is a free course that teaches citizens about the philosophies, policies and guiding principles of law enforcement and the ethical conduct governing police services in the community. It gives citizens an appreciation for the problems and challenges facing law enforcement and also an opportunity to offer comments, ideas and solutions. The Academy is held twice a year (Fall/Spring) on Thursdays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for fourteen consecutive weeks at the Municipal Building in downtown Asheville. The course consists of basic classroom, demonstrations and presentations on topics such as criminal investigation, use of force, departmental structure, specialty units and defensive tactics. Course participants are also given the opportunity to go on a ride-along with a patrol officer.

For more information on the academy please contact Officer Keith McCulloch at (828) 259-5834 or at kmcculloch@ashevillenc.gov.