Press release from Asheville City Clerk:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Asheville City Board of Education (“Board”) will hold a special meeting at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2017, in Training Room 203 of The Asheville City Schools Administrative Offices, 85 Mountain Street, Asheville, North Carolina.

The purpose of this special meeting is to hold a discussion on the Superintendent Search Process. Please see the discussion topics below:

Community Committee

Determine make up of the committee (which stakeholders)

Decide how members of the committee will be selected

Decide how many members the committee will have

Discuss the meeting schedule for the board and the committee

Decide on the proposal from Dream Builders to assist with this process

Decide on a name for the committee

Discuss schedule for Public forums and locations so they can start to be publicized

Please contact Jackie Taylor at jackie.taylor@acsgmail.net with any questions.