Press release from Asheville City Clerk:
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Asheville City Board of Education (“Board”) will hold a special meeting at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2017, in Training Room 203 of The Asheville City Schools Administrative Offices, 85 Mountain Street, Asheville, North Carolina.
The purpose of this special meeting is to hold a discussion on the Superintendent Search Process. Please see the discussion topics below:
Community Committee
- Determine make up of the committee (which stakeholders)
- Decide how members of the committee will be selected
- Decide how many members the committee will have
- Discuss the meeting schedule for the board and the committee
- Decide on the proposal from Dream Builders to assist with this process
- Decide on a name for the committee
- Discuss schedule for Public forums and locations so they can start to be publicized
Please contact Jackie Taylor at jackie.taylor@acsgmail.net with any questions.