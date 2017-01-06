Special ACS Board of Education meeting called to discuss superintendent selection

Posted on by Virginia Daffron

Press release from Asheville City Clerk:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Asheville City Board of Education (“Board”) will hold a special meeting at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2017, in Training Room 203 of The Asheville City Schools Administrative Offices, 85 Mountain Street, Asheville, North Carolina.

The purpose of this special meeting is to hold a discussion on the Superintendent Search Process.  Please see the discussion topics below:

Community Committee

  • Determine make up of the committee (which stakeholders)
  • Decide how members of the committee will be selected
  • Decide how many members the committee will  have
  • Discuss the meeting schedule for the board and the committee
  • Decide on the proposal from Dream Builders to assist with this process
  • Decide on a name for the committee
  • Discuss schedule for Public forums and locations so they can start to be publicized

Please contact Jackie Taylor at jackie.taylor@acsgmail.net with any questions.

