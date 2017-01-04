Bestselling Author Susan Dennard at Spellbound Bookshop

Spellbound Children’s Bookshop welcomes Susan Dennard, author of the New York Times bestselling young adult fantasy Truthwitch, on Monday, January 16 at 6 p.m. to celebrate the Tuesday, January 10 release of the sequel Windwitch.

Publishers Weekly‘s starred review said of Truthwitch, “Dynamic storytelling and a fully imagined magical world… Dennard’s rich descriptions, insightful characterizations, and breathtaking action sequences will keep readers on their toes.” According to Booklist, “There is a sureness to [Dennard’s] writing, a seamless understanding of what makes a solid fantasy, and two feisty heroines who are able and willing to save themselves rather than be saved. Fantasy readers will sink comfortably into this world, and await with pleasure the next installment.”

Author Susan Dennard. Image courtesy of Spellbound Bookshop

Dennard will be joined by author Alexandra Duncan in conversation about the world of the Witchlands series, as well as answering questions from the audience and signing books. The event is free to attend. Spellbound is located in the Merrimon Square shopping center at 640 Merrimon Avenue (above The Hop Ice Cream). Get directions to the event or pre-order books at http://spellboundbookshop.com/spellbound-event/author-susan-dennard/

About the Witchlands books:

In the Witchlands, there are almost as many types of magic as there are ways to get in trouble, as two desperate young women know all too well.

Safiya is a Truthwitch, able to discern truth from lie–a powerful magic that many would kill to have on their side. Iseult, a Threadwitch, can see the invisible ties that bind and entangle the lives around her but she cannot see the bonds that touch her own heart. Safiya and Iseult just want to be free to live their own lives, but war is coming to the Witchlands. With the help of the cunning Prince Merik (a Windwitch and privateer) and the hindrance of a Bloodwitch bent on revenge, the friends must fight emperors, princes, and mercenaries alike, who will stop at nothing to get their hands on a Truthwitch.

About Susand Dennard:

Susan Dennard has come a long way from small-town Georgia. As a marine biologist, she got to travel the world– six out of seven continents before settling down as a full-time novelist and writing instructor. She lives in the Midwestern US with her French husband, two spoiled dogs, and two grouchy cats. She’s the author of the Something Strange and Deadly trilogy from Harper Teen. The Witchlands books are published by TOR Teen. More info at http://susandennard.com/

Author Alexandra Duncan. Photo courtesy of Spellbound Bookshop