Press release from event organizers:

David Joe Miller continues his ever popular Spoken Word OPEN MIC! at Buffalo Nickel, 747 Haywood Road in West Asheville. The January 18th show kicks off the 3rd season of quality Spoken Word shows in Asheville. This show will be hosted by storytellers and retired educators, Kathy Gordon and Debbie Gurriere, both residents of Asheville and well known in regional storytelling circles.

David Joe Miller is the former staff storyteller for the National Storytelling Association and has been a professional storyteller since 1989. He created the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild, the nations longest running performance storytelling guild, in 1994. He has presented to audiences all over the country including the Smithsonian, Library of Congress, World Bank, Disney and former Vice President, Al Gore. He has consulted with several Fortune 500 corporations including Pfizer, Shell Oil and Philips Medical. David Joe and his wife Robin, moved to Asheville in 2013 and he began producing spoken word shows in January of 2015. David Joe Miller Presents has hosted such events at Michael Reno Harrell, Gwenda Ledbetter, Lloyd Arneach, David Novak and Steve Shell as well as seven time Moth Story Slam champion, Raymond Christian.

The show begins at 7pm but sign-up starts at 6:30. Participants are urged to bring a TEN MINUTE story, poetry or written work and sign-up to go on our stage in front of a supporting and enthusiastic audience. No competition, this is not a slam. No theme, it’s FREE STYLE OPEN MIC! and it’s okay to read off the page! The most important thing is that your words are heard.

Please call Buffalo Nickel at 828-575-2844 for dinner reservations. Contact David Joe at davidjoetells@yahoo.com for more information.