From the Spoken Word Soirée event page:
A curated, immersive experience, featuring the crème de la crème of Asheville poetic talent. Seriously, this lineup is beyond epic… don’t miss it!
*This is NOT a “poetry slam”… at all. This is a mystic linguistic supernova*
These individuals will blow your mind & open your heart. Eloquence, grace, raw passion, fiery truth, captivating expression – the essential epitomes of poetic prowess are ours to behold together.
Desired attire for the evening is semi-fancy.
(Strongly requested, deeply encouraged, though not “required”)
Our featured poets are veritable masters of the craft; some hold multiple national poetry awards, have taught at university level, are sought after globally for their talent, have marched alongside MLK Jr., among other applaudable accolades.
In addition, a dozen or so superb local poets will perform, including Matthew Romero, Alina Quu, Justin Blackburn, David Weber, & other notables.
(A *few* additional slots are available, PM David directly to apply).
Enchanting hours of word magic will be split into several intermissions for revelry in the regal Altamont Theatre: dancing, socializing, & savoring of hors d’oeuvres & luxurious libations.
The Gypsyswingers will provide the soundtrack to our soirèe, filling the Altamont’s award-winning listening room with juicy jazz vibrations.
$15 Presale. $20 D.O.S. (as always, no one turned away).
Discounted tickets will be offered on a promotional trade basis.
PM me directly if you’re seriously interested in volunteering.
Tickets: brownpapertickets.com/event/2904798
Six Front-Row VIP Cocktail tables available upon request.
Perfect for couples on dates who want a more exclusive experience.
*Highly recommended alternative to our general chair seating.*
We look forward to communing with you.
For more information visit thealtamonttheatre.com/event/soiree/
