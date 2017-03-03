Press release from Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove:

The spring programming at The Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove includes events that will encourage participants to stand strong in their faith and equip them with truth from God’s Word.

The upcoming schedule at The Cove features seminars and retreats with ministry leaders, teachers, and authors including Ron Hutchcraft, Chip Ingram, and more. Specialized programs include a military marriage retreat targeted to active-duty, Guard, and Reserve military members and their spouses, and a pastor renewal retreat for those in pastoral or church leadership ministry and their spouses. The Cove women’s seminars return this spring, as well as two senior adult events and multiple concerts with leading Christian artists. The Cove Bible study and seminar events are free of charge to attendees, although material, food and lodging fees apply.

Concerts

An Evening at The Cove concert events offer worshipful evenings of music and fellowship, along with a delicious buffet dinner. Overnight lodging is available for an additional fee.

Seminars

Seminars feature Bible teaching by respected Christian speakers and music led by gifted worship leaders.

Women’s Events

Participants will hear from Christian speaker, teacher, and author, Rachael Crabb, as she speaks on the topic of love.

Senior Adult Events

At these events, senior adults gather for a morning of worship and fellowship followed by a delicious buffet-style meal.

For more information about these, and other, events, view the complete events schedule online at www.thecove.org. Call (800) 950-2092 for the latest information on availability and pricing. The Cove also offers financial assistance for individuals.