“Talking Turkey,” which will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., is open to participants ages 12 and older who are looking to learn the ropes or “tune up their technique” for the spring season. Experienced instructors will provide hands-on instruction on turkey biology, hunting methods, equipment selection, scouting techniques, decoy set ups throughout the season and tom calling using various locator calls and turkey calls.

“This class is a combination of ‘in-the-classroom’ time and lots of actual time in the field learning to scout, call and set up for those big toms,” said Lee Sherrill, program coordinator at the Pisgah Center. “Participants will also get plenty of time to use different calls and practice the art of calling.”

Because of the hands-on nature of the class, space is limited on a first-come, first-serve basis to the first 25 registered participants. Register for the workshop online www.ncwildlife.org/pisgah ).

In addition to the “Talking Turkey” workshop, the Commission offers group programs on a variety of topics for 10 or more people who call to schedule a program. Groups can schedule the date, time and topic of the program. For more information on group programs or the public programs listed above, call (828) 877-4423.

The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education is located near Brevard, just south of Asheville, by the Davidson River in Transylvania County. The center features nature trails and five large aquariums representing aquatic mountain habitats. The center is adjacent to the Bobby N. Setzer State Fish Hatchery, where trout are raised in 54 raceways. The center is open Monday through Saturday from April through November and Monday through Friday from December through March. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.