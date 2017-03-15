Press release:

Staff caring for patients on Harris Regional Hospital’s third floor have won the Blue Ribbon Award presented to departments receiving the highest scores on patient satisfaction surveys. The patient surveys are part of the national Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) measurement administered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The staff of 3 East, caring for pediatric patients and patients recovering from surgery, accomplished a perfect score on the survey question related to overall rating. The question is phrased as follows: “On a scale of 1 to 10 with one being ‘worst possible’ and 10 being ‘best possible’ please rate your overall stay at this hospital.” All of the patients who responded provided the unit with the highest scores possible, resulting in a 100% positive ranking.

“I am so proud of my staff for their dedication to the patient experience. We are privileged to work with our community’s families and everyone puts the patient and family first in the care we provide. It is gratifying to see that approach validated in the patient surveys,” said Autumn Neesam, RN, who leads 3 East.

“We are focused daily, with every single patient, on providing a safe and high quality experience,” said Steve Heatherly, CEO of Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital. “The staff of 3 East do a great job caring for patients and families.”

The unit is undergoing a major transformation as part of the New Generations Family Birthing Center project currently under construction at the hospital. The hospital’s safety and quality department presents the Blue Ribbon Award on a quarterly basis.

