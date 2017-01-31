Stand and Deliver Asheville Offers Presentation Skills Spring Learning Lab for Buncombe County Professionals

Stand and Deliver Asheville, a presentation and speaking skills program, announced their Spring 2017 Learning Lab will be held in two new locations to meet growing demand.

ASHEVILLE – Barrie Barton, speaking coach and lead facilitator with Stand and Deliver Asheville , announced her signature Speaker’s Learning Labs for Spring 2017 will now expand to two locations and dates to meet growing demand.

Presenting with Power and Purpose is a 4-week Speaker’s Learning Lab for Asheville and Buncombe County area professionals, beginning Tuesday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m. in East Asheville and Monday, March 13 in South Asheville.

The Lab, which was originally designed for Asheville entrepreneurs who need to pitch and launch their business ventures, has grown to include participants from a wider spectrum: creatives, authors, speakers, corporate managers and even new hires who desire greater confidence navigating their new workplace relationships.

“Speaking with clarity and purpose is an essential skill in today’s business world,” states Barton. “Whether you are meeting one person or presenting to 300, how you present yourself matters when establishing credibility.”

Through experiential practices, attendees learn the Four Core Speaking and Listening Skills as well as tools to develop self-awareness and greater confidence.

In addition to the training, participants receive support material and one-on-one coaching during the sessions. By the end of their training, participants will be presenting more naturally and with greater impact.

Barton priced the Learning Labs so they can be easily accessible by individuals in the Asheville community who need to pay out of pocket, as well as professionals whose company can underwrite their development.

“The training is affordable and convenient,” Barton says. “Many people don’t have the time or funds to attend a traditional corporate weekend seminar or on-going training.”

“Working with Barrie was an eye opener of knowing which areas I need to grow as a communicator,” says Richard Fort, a local business architect. “I now have the tools to work on those areas.”

The Present with Power and Purpose Learning Lab is currently open for registration. Early registration is advised.

East Asheville Location

When: Tuesdays, March 7 – 28

Time : 5:30pm. – 6:45pm

Where : MindSpring Consulting, 966 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC

Cost: $125

Limited to 14

Register Here on Eventbrite

For More Information : barrie@standanddeliverasheville.com or (828) 712-9654

South Asheville Location

When: Mondays, March 13 – April 3

Time : 6:00pm – 7:15pm.

Where : Mars Hill College South Campus, Asheville Center for Adult and Graduate Studies – Room 129. 303 B Airport Road, Arden, NC 28704

Cost: $125

Limited to 12

Register Here on Eventbrite