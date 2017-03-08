Press release from N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission:

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is seeking nominations through April 30 for four seats on its Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee — a board of North Carolina citizens that provides advice to the Commission on nongame wildlife conservation issues across the state.

Two seats are “expert affiliate seats.” Nominees for these seats should have extensive biological, regional, academic, scientific and/or habitat expertise and experience in matters dealing with nongame wildlife conservation in North Carolina.

Two seats are at-large “affiliate seats.” Nominees for these seats should be qualified individuals from land trusts serving North Carolina, federal natural resource agencies other than the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, non-governmental conservation organizations, industries with operations and/or management that have landscape-scale effects on wildlife, or other organizations that provide a stakeholder voice in wildlife resource conservation. Individuals should have a comprehensive knowledge of nongame wildlife conservation in North Carolina.

The Commission asks committee members to participate actively throughout their terms. The committee meets four times a year, usually at the Commission’s headquarters in Raleigh. The 19-member board of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is scheduled to appoint committee members at its July meeting, based on the nominees’ credentials, expertise, affiliation and constituency at large.

To nominate an individual for the Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee, submit a nomination form with information regarding affiliation and expertise, a résumé if available, and a cover letter. These documents can be downloaded from the Commission’s website, www.ncwildlife.org. Click on the “Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee” icon on the home page.

While electronic submissions are preferred, hard copies may be mailed to the Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee, Attn: Shauna Glover, Habitat Conservation Division, MSC 1721, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1700. Electronic nominations should be emailed to shauna.glover@ncwildlife.org.

For more information about the committee or the nomination process, call Shauna Glover at (919) 707-0064.