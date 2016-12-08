Press release from event organizers:

Steve Davidowski Christmas Concert

Thursday, December 22, 2016, 7:00 p.m.

Marshall will be musical for the 7th Annual Christmas Concert by the multi-talented, Steve Davidowski and Friends.

The lineup this year includes: Steve Davidowski, Mary Eagle, Darius Hill, Rodney Sutton, Players from Madison High, Don Petty and others.

The concert takes place at the Marshall Presbyterian Church, 167 Main St., Marshall @ 7:00PM. Donations benefit Neighbors in Need and will go towards food and heating assistance for our citizens. Please join us this holiday season in the spirit of giving.

Admission is free. Food and drink will be served immediately after the concert in the fellowship hall.