Steve Davidowski Christmas concert at the Marshall Presbyterian Church, Dec. 22

Posted on by Alli Marshall

Press release from event organizers:

Steve Davidowski Christmas Concert
Thursday, December 22, 2016, 7:00 p.m.

Marshall will be musical for the 7th Annual Christmas Concert by the multi-talented, Steve Davidowski and Friends.

The lineup this year includes:  Steve Davidowski, Mary Eagle, Darius Hill, Rodney Sutton, Players from Madison High, Don Petty and others.

The concert takes place at the Marshall Presbyterian Church, 167 Main St., Marshall @ 7:00PM.  Donations benefit Neighbors in Need and will go towards food and heating assistance for our citizens.  Please join us this holiday season in the spirit of giving.

Admission is free.   Food and drink will be served immediately after the concert in the fellowship hall.

SHARE

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Steve Davidowski Christmas concert at the Marshall Presbyterian Church, Dec. 22

  1. Andy Okus

    Hello Steve! Still think about ya buddy and the fun we had. Your pal Andy.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.