Listen to This, stories on stage, returns Thursday, January 26th, with its first show of 2017, “When Life Pelts You with Lemons” – stories of making the best of a bad situation. This year already has many people wondering whether they should basically give up and groundhog it for the next four years or whether they should brace up and bushwhack their way through to a bright clearing. Whether your government, your job, your injuries, or your in-laws at the holidays, we have all been faced with difficult days and weeks and months and years. How we respond to the “lose a turn” spin is what makes this Wheel of Fortune game called Life worth watching. Some buckle but some are able to make the best of a bad situation and have quite a tale to tell about it. Featuring stories by Kim Winter Mako, Eamon Martin, Bill Wilson and more. Plus a song and banter by Josh Batenorst. Hosted by Tom “the fires of hell help me keep my figure” Chalmers.