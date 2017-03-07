Press release from the Transylvania Community Arts Council:

The Transylvania Community Arts Council is proud to partner with the Heart of Brevard for the White Squirrel Photography Contest for the 2017 White Squirrel Festival in downtown Brevard, NC. It’s finally springtime and all your backyard white critters are scampering about. If you’re able to catch them in some of their high flying acts or their persistent appearance at what you call a bird feeder, now is the time to bring out your cameras. Photo entries must include at least one local WNC white squirrel in the shot.

Submit your entries to the Transylvania Community Arts Council, located at 349 S. Caldwell Street Brevard, NC. Photos may be delivered starting April 5 and deadline to enter is May 15. Photos can be delivered Monday thru Friday from 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Entry forms are available by calling the TC Arts Council at (828)884-2787 or be emailing tcarts@comporium.net.

There is a $5 entry fee, per photo, to help generate funds for the prizes. Ribbons and prize money will be awarded for first place ($50), second place ($25), and third place ($10). Five Honorable Mentions ribbons will also be awarded. Judges will make their determination based on: subject, composition, technique, lighting, creativity, attractiveness, and impact.

Contest Rules:

1) No more than 2 photos per person can be submitted.

2) Photo(s) must be taken by the entrant.

3) Photo(s) should be mounted or framed for display purposes (no larger than 8”x10’ print; frame no larger than 11”x14”). If printed as 4” x 6” on photo paper, we will tape to the photo to a display board.

4) Photo(s) must have on the back of the photo entrant’s name, contact information, and name/title of the photo.

5) Photos cannot be digitally enhanced to change the actual circumstances of the squirrel(s) when photo was taken.

Photos will be displayed at the White Squirrel Shoppe, located at 6 West Main Street in downtown Brevard, during the White Squirrel Festival.

The White Squirrel Festival will run May 26 – 28. For more information about the White Squirrel Photography Contest call the TC Arts Council at (828)884-2787. For more information on the White Squirrel Festival go to: whitesquirrelfestival.com/.