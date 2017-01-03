Press release from THE BLOCK off biltmore:

Start your new year with swing dancing lessons for beginners and intermediates!

…with Swing Asheville instructors Trevor Wolfgang Lohrbeer and Lindsey Kari.

Classes will be held every Tuesday in January from 7-9 p.m. (intermediate dancers at 7 pm and beginners at 8 pm). Each class costs $10, or $8 if you are a Swing Asheville member.

After each class will be a social swing dance with live music from 9-11pm, followed by an old blues dance from 11pm-late. The swing dance costs $5 and the late night old blues dance costs $2.