Press release from event organizers:

The 2017 Asheville Guitar Summit

Serious instruction for serious guitar players:

What is it? A full day of electric guitar instruction, instrument education and product demonstrations.

Date: All day – Saturday, March 25th, 2017. Door open at 8:30 am. Event ends 7:30 pm.

Location: Morris Hellenic Cultural Center, 227 Cumberland Avenue, Asheville, NC 28801. (Montford)

Clinic cost: All-day prices; Early bird until February 28th is $75.00, Regular pricing March 1 through March 24th is $85.00. Day of the event pricing, March 25th is $95.00. Partial day beginning at 1pm until closing is $55.00.

Payment terms: Cash, check or credit card.

Styles taught: Techniques and methods taught will apply to any style of electric guitar playing including, but not limited to, rock, jazz, blues, country, metal, fusion, pop, folk and classical.

Levels of instruction: Guitarists of all levels are welcome. They will learn and be inspired by the sessions and instruction provided at this event.

What to bring: A playable acoustic or electric guitar, flatpicks and an electronic tuner. No amps, please.

Private lessons: May be available by the instructors depending on timing and room availability.

Refunds? Registration fees are refundable in full. Credit card monies will be refunded by check minus a credit card processing fee of 5%.

2017 Instructors: David Brewster of Guitar Center (Multiple Stomp Box Demonstration), Randy Hughes (Maintaining and Adjusting Guitars for Maximum Performance), Will Ray (Screaming Telecaster), Mike Ridenour (Improvisation Techniques), and Alec Fehl (Blues Out of the Box).

Demonstrations: Stomp boxes carried by Guitar Center. Moog’s stomp boxes will also be highlighted.

Registration Form and more information online at: http://www.vpmusic.org/ags/index.html