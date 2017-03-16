Top 10 reasons to join The Collider for our Saturday night fundraiser & birthday party! 10. A great view of the sunset over vibrant downtown Asheville. The Collider’s been open a full year and there’s one thing that’s never gotten old: Watching the spectacular sunsets from our downtown, top-floor location. 9. All the cool kids will be there.

It’s gonna be a great party with a great mix of business and community leaders, climate scientists, entrepreneurs, academic and nonprofit organizations, and elected officials, all together for networking, storytelling, and plenty of laughter and cheers. 8. Hangin’ out downtown on a Saturday night.

You’ll already be downtown – with parking and a babysitter to boot! So, why not take advantage of it? Bonus: It’s not yet tourist season and local downtown bars and restaurants will appreciate your business. It’s a win-win! 7. Yummy food from Corner Kitchen Catering.

Need we say more? 6. …and birthday cake from Ingles Bakery.

Ditto! 5. Craft beer from Hi-Wire Brewing and fine wines from Metro Wines!

It wouldn’t be an Asheville party without ’em! 4. Award-winning jazz from Michael Jefry Stevens Trio.

Did you know the live music at our party will come from a 2016 Best of Mountain Xpress award-winner? Now you know! 3. A chance to see Neil deGrasse Tyson!

The highly entertaining astrophysicist and New York Times bestselling author was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert just last night. In June he’ll be in Asheville! One lucky party-goer will win a pair of tickets to see his show at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium. (But you’ve gotta have tickets to the birthday party to be eligible for the drawing!) 2. We’ll toast to a great friend and inspiring philanthropist.

It’s the 80th birthday of Mack Pearsall, who used his own personal resources to provide the initial funding to start The Collider. We wouldn’t be here without him. Join us in thanking the ever inspiring and delightful Mack for his contributions! 1. It’s all for a good cause.

Wait, what? All this AND it’s for a good cause? That’s right! This is The Collider’s first birthday and first official fundraiser [we’re a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization] and your support will help build The Collider as the world’s leading innovation center for climate solutions. That’s not just a good cause; we think it’s a noble cause and we invite you to join us in carrying out the mission. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your friends, family (yes, we’re family-friendly), and colleagues and join us this Saturday evening, 5 – 7pm, at The Collider. Just three days left to get your tickets!