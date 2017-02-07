From The Collider:

NEW MONTHLY FILM SERIES FOCUSED ON THE ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE CHANGE CONTINUES IN FEBRUARY AT THE COLLIDER

Family-friendly event on Feb. 28 is open to the public; co-sponsored by Oskar Blues Brewery

(February 6, 2017 – Asheville, North Carolina): A new monthly movie night featuring films related to climate change and the environment will continue on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at The Collider, a nonprofit innovation center in downtown Asheville focused on catalyzing climate solutions. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; the program begins at 7 p.m.

The following two episodes of the award-winning series, “Years of Living Dangerously,” will be screened:

Episode 1: The Uprooted. In a segment called “Out of Africa” New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman investigates whether a changing climate could also be one of the drivers of Europe’s worst migration crisis since World War II. In “Death of the Central Valley” actor Don Cheadle explores California’s worst drought in 1,200 years.

Episode 2: Fueling The Fire. Action hero, politician, and “Years of Living Dangerously” executive producer Arnold Schwarzenegger explores the military’s relationship with a changing climate in “National Insecurity.” In “The Battle in the Forest” supermodel Gisele Bündchen travels to her home country of Brazil to learn about efforts to save the Amazon.

“Oskar Blues Presents Movie Night at The Collider” is a family friendly event open to the public. There is no admission charge, but The Collider, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, suggests a donation of $5 per person at the door or $20 per family. Popcorn and a selection of Oskar Blues beers will be provided. Space is limited, so early arrival is encouraged.

Upcoming movie nights will take place on March 28, April 25, and May 30.

The Collider is located on the top floor of the Wells Fargo building at 1 Haywood St., across from Pritchard Park. Access to the building for evening events is through the glass door facing Patton Ave., around the corner from the ATM machine.

For more information, contact The Collider at info@thecollider.org or 828-CLIMATE, ext. 101.