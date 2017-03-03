Press release from Council on Aging for Henderson County:

Due to an increase in need, the Council on Aging for Henderson County’s Meals on Wheels program is adding a new meal delivery route. Monday through Friday, Meals on Wheels provides a hot meal to adults, 60 and older, who are unable to drive or prepare a meal. The need for services east of Interstate 26 has continued to increase and all existing routes are at capacity. The new route will begin on Monday, March 13th.

“We are excited to unveil this new route to our community. Thankfully, the new software we are implementing, by way of a grant from the Community Foundation of Henderson County, is going to make this process much easier to manage. This new route is just one of many we will have to add in the coming years” says Executive Director Trina Stokes.

There is an immediate need for volunteer drivers to deliver meals. Volunteer opportunities are flexible and can be one day a month or weekly based on your availability. For more information contact 828-692-6693 or go to www.coahc.org/volunteer.